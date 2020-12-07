If you’re in the ecommerce industry or have been considering starting one, then let me ask you a simple question: “What is your landing page layout?” This question may seem silly, but if you haven’t taken the time to understand what makes up your website, then you’re putting yourself at a serious disadvantage. Here’s why that critical mistake should be avoided…

The standard answer: Great projektowanie landing page design with ctas, emails, and social media. Really though, effective ecommerce and marketing depend on your ability to build relationship, which takes more than just sending a bunch of mails to your list. You need to understand what works, what doesn’t work, what your customers are looking for and why they’re looking for it. You have to learn your customer and how they think. That requires education, which takes less than a round-trip ticket to your local airport.

A solid online reputation management strategy will consist of all of the above goals working together. It is where you build brand and position in the mind of your prospects through various channels. Your landing pages are the primary vehicle in which you do this. When you use a page builder, a site builder, or another type of page builder, you’re teaching your prospects what they are looking for, why they’re looking for it and how they are going to get it. As they continue to research and learn about your company over time, conversions will begin to increase.