Do I need more than one for sale by owner sign from best Los Angeles real estate agent? This is a common question, and one that you have to answer based on the size and location of your yard. Two signs or more may give you a better chance of exposure if you have a large yard. This way you can spread the signs out in order to make sure that passing traffic can see them. Of course, if you have the chance to add signs on two different streets you will want to do this as well. This works well on corner lot homes, or those that are very large.

Best Los Angeles Real Estate Agent

Make sure that your for sale by owner sign can be seen from the street at all times. Additionally, if your first sign begins to wear out due to weather conditions, you will want to change it right away. If your phone number is not visible, your for sale by owner sign is nothing more than a lawn ornament.

A for sale by owner sign is the perfect way to get your marketing plan started. Once you add this with other strategies you will be in line to succeed.