Postal shoes – Postal Uniforms Review

These uniforms are most generally worn by window agents, and other retail relates. The USPS logo on these postal uniforms ought to be on a level plane adjusted.

Type 2 tops: Typically incorporate short and long sleeve dress shirts, and short and long sleeve polo shirts. Chilly climate tops incorporate cardigan sweater vests and cardigan sweaters, with a postal hawk logo jacquard weave design.

Type 2 bottoms: Dress-style, all season weight, in postal naval force blue or heather dim.

Type 2 adornments/shoes: Leather belt, dark with gold or silver clasp. Discretionary butcher-style cover. USPS confirmed dark cowhide shoes with obvious SR/USA mark.

A common outfit for type 2 workers may comprise of a polo shirt, dim naval force blue jeans, and postal endorsed shoes.

NOTE: Type 2 postal representatives, similar to window assistants and other retail activities, may just purchase postal affirmed shoes beginning in their third commemoration year.

Type 3 Postal Uniforms

These uniforms are most generally worn via mail handlers and support. The USPS logo on these postal uniforms ought to be evenly adjusted.

Type 3 tops: Typically incorporate short and long sleeve denim shirts, dull naval force blue polo shirts, and dim naval force blue shirts. Chilly climate things incorporate postal blue zip-front sweaters/hoodies with level USPS logo.