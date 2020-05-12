This ultralight backpack utilizes a moderate style structure, with an edge dependent on two bended aluminum stays and an inside froth back board for comfort. While the set up on the HMG Southwest is more agreeable than numerous other ultralight backpack structures, it is as yet a moderate plan. We feel that it is adequate for lightweight backpacking where burdens won’t surpass 30 to 35 lbs (13.6 to 15.9 kg). Be that as it may, if comfort – for instance, additional cushioning or maybe wind stream behind the back – is your fundamental concern, at that point maybe look somewhere else.

See backpack gear reviews

We accept the HMG 3400 Southwest gives the perfect volume to practically all multi-day backpacking experiences. It has an interior pocket of 55 liters, with outside pockets giving extra volume. The advantage of the extra space is that you won’t have to overstuff the pack, in this way expanding solace. In any case, on the off chance that you are intending to limit your base weight, at that point consider the HMG 2400 Southwest which will spare you 2 oz (58 grams) just as a couple of dollars. In spite of the fact that the inner pocket on the 2400 Southwest is 40 liters, so you will lose 15 liters of volume contrasted and the 3400 Southwest model.

See backpack gear reviews