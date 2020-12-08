Fungal nail infections affect millions of people all over the world. These infections are caused by fungus that naturally grows in the nail beds under the tip and can spread quickly and easily from person to person. When fungal nail infections go untreated, they can spread to the top most layers of the skin, causing major pain and embarrassment. Fungal nail treatments have come a long way in recent years, but the best way to treat a fungal nail infection is through prevention. Following these fungal nail treatment tips will help you prevent your fungal nail infections from coming back again: Find out – protectair.eu/nl/blog/kalknagel-behandelen/

What Is The Best Way To Treat A Fungal Nail Treatment?

Every year, millions of people get fungal nail infections. In order to prevent getting these infections you must first understand what causes them. These fungal infections are typically caused by one of three different types of fungi – dermatophytes, yeast and mould. Dermatophytes are known to cause nail discoloration, thickening and separation while yeast infections can cause redness, flaking and cracks in the nails and nail beds. The most common way to prevent fungal infections is through good hand hygiene – keeping your nails short and dry, wearing acrylic nails and not sharing clippers or scissors. Also, using antifungal topical medication twice a day and following a healthy foot hygiene regimen will help you prevent infections.

Fungal infections on the nails can be quite difficult to treat and they can spread quite rapidly if left untreated. If you find that your infection has spread to the tips of your fingers or to other parts of your hand then it is highly recommended that you seek medical advice. Medical treatment can range from a course of oral medications, a topical medication or a combination of both. If you choose to use oral medications then do discuss this with your doctor beforehand as there can be side effects associated with this form of treatment. Alternatively, if your infection has spread significantly to your nails and nail bed then you may wish to consider a combination of treatments as your infection may be resistant to some forms of treatment.